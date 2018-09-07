Govt apathy pushes residents to fix their garbage woes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Despite repeated protests by residents of Kaggadasapura over piles of garbage on the main road, little has been done to ameliorate the situation by BBMP. Now residents have taken the matter into their own hands and are planning to clean up the area today.

Even a protest by around 500 residents of the area, held a few weeks ago where they formed a human chain to highlight the issue, has not moved authorities.“BBMP did nothing following our last protest. In fact the amount of garbage just doubled on many days. We have continuously been calling and following up with BBMP health inspector, joint commissioner (SWM) Sarfaraz Khan, and JC East Dr Ashok.

Except a couple of times when they said they don’t have a place to move this to, they are just not bothered to even clean daily or respond to us,” says Tamanna Mishra, member, Kaggadasapura Residents Welfare Association. The main road of around 300 metres where piles of garbage are dumped on a regular basis will be cleaned. “We have hired some painters as well to beautify the walls. We are expecting as many as 200 people from around 20 apartment complexes and a number of independent houses to again come and join us and make a statement,” adds Tamanna. Residents are also collecting funds and cleaning up the place with their own money. “We want to put pressure on authorities so they don’t come right back and start dumping,” adds Tamanna.

Residents have also got opinions from a nearby hospital on whether or not such unhygienic conditions have led to diseases in the area. “Garbage is dumped on a daily basis, the stench is unbearable and burning all’s takes place. There are vegetable vendors and shops nearby. We want to know if these things have caused any diseases or not,” she adds.

Rise in diseases?

According to a report by the neighbouring Abhayahastha Multispeciality Hospital frequented by the area’s residents, there has been a sharp rise in complains of skin rashes, respiratory infections, eye infections, and insect bites. All affected residents belong to Kaggadasapura and Bhuvaneshwari Nagar, DRDO Quarters, and several apartments in the neighbourhood. There has also been a rise in water-and air-borne infections like loose motions, typhoid, dermatitis, and respiratory infections. Dr Avinash Ashok Sherkane, MBBS, MD, chairman-Abhayahasta Multispeciality Hospital says, “We strongly suspect that this sudden increase in instances of water and air borne ailments in the neighbourhood is directly related to large amounts of garbage lying in the open on the main road leading to the affected areas and complexes,” while adding “Not just diseases, we have also had several instances of minor casualty incidents due to two-wheelers skidding on the road in the wee hours of the morning as garbage turns slushy and spills over on the road. The garbage point on the main road is a severe health hazard and must be addressed quickly and efficiently.”