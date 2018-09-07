Maharani’s college student urges CM to remove record writing system

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Fed up with the routine ‘record writing’ activity, a student pursuing BSc at a city college has submitted a request to the Chief Minister urging him to remove this practice, at least for under-graduate science courses.

Sirisha M D, a final-year student of Maharani’s College for Women, handed over the letter to Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy during an event at Central College campus on Wednesday. Though he was in a hurry,the Chief Minister spoke to her for a minute and learnt her name and the college where she is studying.

In the letter, the girl explained about the pressure faced by science students while writing records. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Sirisha said, “No one will believe that we spend at least two sleepless nights in a week to complete the records. Even on Wednesday night, I slept around 3 am as I had to complete the record writing. This is not just my problem, all science students at graduate level are undergoing this.”

Sirisha said before sharing this problem with the Chief Minister, she had discussed the matter with her friends and teachers.“They encouraged me to write to the Chief Minister. I have explained the problems and pressure we are undergoing in detail and hope the CM will bring in some changes and relieve us from this,” said Sirisha.

Sirisha said she spends at least five hours a day writing the record. She even mentioned in the letter that the students are not gaining any knowledge from this as it is just copy and paste. “There is nothing to use our creativity or gain knowledge by writing records. We copy from the modules given,” she said.

The Chief Minister has forwarded the letter to the Higher Education Department to verify the matter and take necessary measures.

Though the students have been asking to remove the record writing system which gets them 5 marks, senior science faculties say it is not advisable to remove record writing from science courses as it is made for practice.Prof K Ramakrishna Reddy, senior faculty of science of Government Science College, said

“The record writing system will help students remember the experiment what they did in the lab on that particular day. This is a exercise which is part of the course and not just for the sake of marks.”

Teachers of science even say that, there is no alternative to record writing and it cannot be removed. “Students may say it can be replaced with seminars and lectures, but it is not possible,” said a senior science faculty from Maharanis Science College for Women.