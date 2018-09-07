Home Cities Bengaluru

MLA Soumya Reddy promotes eco-friendly Ganesha idols for the festival this year

Published: 07th September 2018 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

The MLA at a rally with students

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:MLA Soumya Reddy has always been supporting various causes, be it environmental issues or gay rights. Jayanagar’s MLA has now taken up a new campaign to promote clay Ganeshas in the city.

To bring awareness on PoP’s effect on the environment, Soumya has been conducting clay idol-making workshops in schools. Providing the tools and getting young kids to create their own clay Ganeshas in seven schools across the city within the last week, Soumya says her campaign is the ‘duty of the citizens to comply with the cause’.

The idols are being distributed with seeds inside it so that once the idol wears off after immersion, seeds can be taken and planted. “We started this last year along with my father and have been promoting this with manufacturers to help save the environment.”

On September 10 and 11, Soumya plans to distribute over 3,000 clay Ganeshas in BTM layout and Jayanagar. “We are working with a few other corporators and MLAs. Byrasandra corporators have also been a huge help,” she says. Changing mindset of people is a big challenge, she says adding that many believe PoP Ganeshas can be manufactured in an eco-friendly manner and that clay Ganeshas may not be big enough for pandal outside their house. “People don’t like change. But if we care about the environment, we need to make some sacrifice. There is no bigger God than mother nature,” she adds.

