Parents of queer children in city celebrate SC verdict

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Parents in Bengaluru who are in acceptance of their children’s sexual orientation share with CE, their joy on the much-awaited verdict by the Supreme Court.

PC Sukanand is one such parent who was elated with the verdict. He, however, admits that he was taken aback when his son came out to him for the first time. “Thanks to my wife, I was able to understand and accept him and ever since, we have supported him, even when it was re-criminalised in 2013. We knew justice would prevail.It’s great that this draconian law has been removed. As parents, we know what our gay son has gone through all these years. It is an emotional moment for us.”

Ask him if community members can feel safe about being open and he says, “The SC verdict was all they needed but our society still needs to accept it. I would suggest queer citizens to play soft on the pedal while in public, as we still face issues such as moral policing.”

Priyank’s parents started attending queer community meets which he felt boosted the confidence of members. “Society is never going to stand by you in tough times but you can stand by your kids and that is what matters.”

Another parent, Devis

Manickathan questions, “Who is society to decide your child’s sexual orientation?” Recalling the day when his daughter,Raphael Emileenaa told him about her sexual orientation, he says, “When my daughter told me she’s bisexual, I didn’t react to it at all. It’s her preference, I cannot change or judge her.”

Talking about the ridiculousness of the law that criminalised this community for years, he says, “I never understood the word ‘normal’. What did the law mean when it said ‘normal’? There is no scale of what is normal. Even though the verdict has legalised the community, society is yet to accept them.”

A third parent, N Sridhar, father of Abhiram Sridhar advises children to come out to their parents and not live in fear or lies any longer. He says it is a tragedy that people are innocent and unaware of these things. “The verdict has been implemented in letter and must now be implemented in spirit. It is a happy moment for our kids, parents and supporters of the community.”