Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Development Authority to develop layouts with private partnership

The private partnership also will expedite the process of developing residential sites and help in providing all basic facilities to owners of sites.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

The meeting also discussed on relaxing eligibility conditions in order to facilitate smooth sale of BDA’s apartments and residential sites (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Friday said Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) will develop its residential layouts in partnership with private construction firms. Parameshwara, who is also BDA chairman, told reporters after meeting BDA officials that discussions were held to ensure that the authority does not incur any loss while developing residential layouts with private entities. “BDA is facing losses.

Thus, most of the discussions centered on how to place the authority on the road to making profits,’’ he said, adding that by sharing the money from selling residential sites, BDA was bound to make profits. The private partnership also will expedite the process of developing residential sites and help in providing all basic facilities to owners of sites. Thus, the meeting decided to draft regulations to govern the private partnerships, he said. The meeting also discussed on relaxing eligibility conditions in order to facilitate smooth sale of BDA’s apartments and residential sites. Presently, the eligibility criteria insists that those owning land in Bengaluru and those not residing in Karnataka for past 10 years were declared ineligible for buying BDA sites.

The ceiling on preventing owner from selling site for a period of five years and other eligibility criteria, if relaxed, will get more buyers for BDA apartments and residential sites, members felt. Parameshwara also favoured the relaxation of eligibility criteria as it will benefit the site buyers. The meeting also discussed on providing basic amenities to BDA residential colonies in Banashankari 6th stage and on Old Madras road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
G Parameshwara Bangalore Development Authority BDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality