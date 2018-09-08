Home Cities Bengaluru

IVF scam accused missing since February

Meena, wife of KT Gurumurthy, an accused in an IVF scam in 2014, has been desperately trying to get the police to investigate her husband’s mysterious disappearance.

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Meena, wife of KT Gurumurthy, an accused in an IVF scam in 2014, has been desperately trying to get the police to investigate her husband’s mysterious disappearance. Meena says that police officers are dismissing her concerns because he was charged years ago in the scam that affected families.
The family reportedly saw him last on February 18 when Gurumurthy, his wife and three children went to a temple near Majestic. “My husband wanted to get some puja done for my daughter who was to write her SSLC exams. So we went to the temple and then suddenly he said he has to go out on work and asked us to return home by Metro,” said Meena.

Gurumurthy’s wife and children came back home only to receive a call from Gurumurthy stating that he has to go to Nelamangala to visit a hospital for some purchase. “That was the last call I received. After that, there has been no communication on my mobile,” Meena told The New Indian Express.

Meanwhile, a boy named Guru, who was with Gurumurhty on that day told the relatives that they parked the car near Majestic Metro Station and went to Nelamangala. On the way, he made some phone calls to different people and after they got down at Nelamangala, he reportedly made a call to someone and spoke for almost three hours, after which Guru was reportedly sent back home.

“He told us that Gurumurthy went with five men in a car saying he was going to see the hospital and return,” explained his wife.Ever since then for the next two months, one of Gurumurthy’s relative Nitin Shetty, who takes care of their concrete block factory, according to Meena recieved messages once every three days, stating “I am in Chennai. I am safe. Dont be worried.” “What are you doing to pay the loan? Sell medical stuff to run the factory,” etc. However, phones made by the wife allegedly went in vain as the phone would be switched off.

Meanwhile, Gurumurthy’s wife says they had the DD taken to be submitted to the court to repay the remaining 10 victims, in the IVF scam and there was no chance he would run away from here for that reason.

Meanwhile, the family suspects foul play from many people known to him including his relatives.
His mother Ratnamma, who has lodged a complaint with police in June, says that, “We are suspicious that something bad might have happened to him. Please help us find my son. We are in a very bad state.”
“We have been running around the station to help us, but in vain. One senior police officer told me, ‘anyway  your son is a fraud so why bother even if he is dead?’ But doesn’t my son have the right to live? He’s clearing all the money and attending court regularly,” she said.

“We have to get money from so many people, including financiers and film directors, but we are in turn being fleeced by people. I don’t have money to pay for my children’s fee,” said his mother.
DCP Ravi Chennanavar was not available to comment.

Meanwhile, the ACP, who registered the case, denied all allegations and said investigation is on. We are trying to get call records.  “It has been three months since the complaint was lodged with the RR Nagar police.  But, we have not got any response about the development of the case so far,” said Meena.

