Man who argued his own case convicted

Published: 08th September 2018 01:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A 48-year-old former techie has been convicted for 2 years imprisonment along with `25,000 fine after he was involved in sending obscene photos of his female colleagues to people from a cyber cafe. Shivaprasad Sajjan also became a lawyer to defend himself, but couldn’t.

The case was filed with Cyber Crime police in August 2006. They had arrested him soon after the incident came to light and he was booked under Section 67 of IT act. However, Shivaprasad Sajjan was soon out on bail.

The victim had filed a case when she found what Sajjan was doing. He had joined a software company and had befriended the woman. After the incident, the woman left the city and settled abroad.

Sajjan, after coming out of jail, left his job, took up LLB course and became a criminal lawyer. He used all possible legal loopholes but in spite of all this, the court convicted him and asked him to pay `20,000 as compensation to the victim.

