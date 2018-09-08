RTO officers’ meet at Shantinagar turns ugly

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A physical altercation between government officers at RTO office in Shantinagar led to a complaint of assault being filed at Wilson Garden police limits.

An ugly fight occurred between Joint Commissioner of RTO Jnanendra Kumar and Deputy Commissioner (incharge) K T Halaswamy at Shantinagar TTMC building when the latter allegedly walked in late to a meeting where RTO officers were supposed to discuss awareness programmes and action to be taken by the department in the near future. According to the FIR, the complainant Jnanendra Kumar told police that the incident happened on August 31 around 4.30 pm.

The complainant said Halaswamy began to abuse one motor vehicle inspector Mryutunjaya M Honakeri loudly. When another motor vehicle inspector belonging to Devanahalli RTO—S Manjunath began to speak, he started hurling abuses at him as well.

Irked by this, all the officers, including the complainant, asked K T Halaswamy to behave after which the latter got irritated and started physically assaulting Jnanendra Kumar. Other officers had to intervene. Jnanendra Kumar later lodged a complaint saying he fears for his life. Both the accused and complainant

did not answer the phone when The New Indian Express called them.