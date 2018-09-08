Suburban rail: Citizen groups meet chief secy, submit demands

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Taking the #ModaluTrain- Beku movement forward, a group of volunteers from groups like Citizens for Bengaluru, Praja RAAG, Whitefield Rising, Bellandur Jothege and Carmelaram Unites, met Chief Secretary T M Vijaybhaskar and submitted a list of demands which can be immediately implemented to strengthen the development of the suburban rail system for the city.

The list of suggestions included running existing trains at commuter-friendly timings and ensuring last-mile connectivity to stations as well as providing a halt at the Trumpet Interchange to the airport for trains running from the KSR City Station and Yeshwantpur, towards the airport. The volunteers also suggested branding trains headed to the Outer Ring Road, Whitefield and the Airport, as ‘E-City Express’ or ‘Whitefield Uggi Bandi’ or ‘Airport Railu’ as well as a outreach campaign to sign up 10,000 people to take the train initially for their daily commute.

In addition to the general demands, the list also asks the government to commission at least two more trains between the city and the Outer Ring Road and Electronics City, an evening service, after 7 pm from Whitefield to Bengaluru city and the completion of the Cantonment-Whitefield quadrupling work within January 2019.