Home Cities Bengaluru

Suburban rail: Citizen groups meet chief secy, submit demands

Published: 08th September 2018 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Taking the #ModaluTrain- Beku movement forward, a group of volunteers from groups like Citizens for Bengaluru, Praja RAAG, Whitefield Rising, Bellandur Jothege and Carmelaram Unites, met Chief Secretary T M Vijaybhaskar and submitted a list of demands which can be immediately implemented to strengthen the development of the suburban rail system for the city.

The list of suggestions included running existing trains at commuter-friendly timings and ensuring last-mile connectivity to stations as well as providing a halt at the Trumpet Interchange to the airport for trains running from the KSR City Station and Yeshwantpur, towards the airport. The volunteers also suggested branding trains headed to the Outer Ring Road, Whitefield and the Airport, as ‘E-City Express’ or ‘Whitefield Uggi Bandi’ or ‘Airport Railu’ as well as a outreach campaign to sign up 10,000 people to take the train initially for their daily commute.

In addition to the general demands, the list also asks the government to commission at least two more trains between the city and the Outer Ring Road and Electronics City, an evening service, after 7 pm from Whitefield to Bengaluru city and the completion of the Cantonment-Whitefield quadrupling work within January 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of the LGBT community in Chennai celebrate after the Supreme Court decriminalised homosexuality on 6 September 2018. (Photo | EPS)
Chennai's LGBTQ Community reacts to historic Section 377 verdict
There should not be discrimination among people: Subramanian Swamy 
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality