VTU relaxes carry-over norms for CBCS students

Students of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) no longer have to clear all the first year examinations to enter the third year.

Published: 08th September 2018 03:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2018 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Students of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) no longer have to clear all the first year examinations to enter the third year. Yielding to the pressure from students, the university has decided to revise the carry-over system for the Choice-Based Credit System (CBCS) students.

A meeting was held in this regard on Friday. As per revised rules, students should not have more than four backlogs to enter the third year. The four backlogs include both theory and the practical exam. Revised rules are likely to benefit around 5,000 students. According to university officials, as many as 7,000 students were not able to pursue their third and final year courses this year due to the old rules. Students enrolled in 2015 and 2017 academic years would be benefitted this year. “Before entering the final year, students, however, will have to clear all the first year papers.

They also cannot go ahead with backlog of more than four subjects,” said Prof HN Jagannath Reddy, registrar administration of the university. According to earlier rules, the carry-over system mandated that engineering students who enter the third year have to pass all subjects of the first year. Those entering the fourth year had to clear all their second-year papers.

