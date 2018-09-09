Home Cities Bengaluru

Anti-Corruption Bureau books three BBMP councillors

The case was registered based on a complaint issued by a journalist, who has submitted a video recording of what the ACB described as his conversation with the accused.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a complaint against three ward councillors of BBMP and another BBMP official for allegedly demanding a bribe to regularise an illegally constructed structure.

The five accused are Corporator of Bharathi Nagar ward 91 and Chairman, Town Planning Committee Shakeel Ahmed, Yashwanthpura corporator G K Venkatesh, another corporator Nagaraj, a BBMP official Gururaj, and one Chakravarti. Both Venkatesh and Nagaraj are members of the Town Planning Committee.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the ACB police station. While Shakeel Ahmed and Venkatesh are from Congress, Nagaraj is from the BJP. 

