Anti-Corruption Bureau books three BBMP councillors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has registered a complaint against three ward councillors of BBMP and another BBMP official for allegedly demanding a bribe to regularise an illegally constructed structure.

The case was registered based on a complaint issued by a journalist, who has submitted a video recording of what the ACB described as his conversation with the accused.

The five accused are Corporator of Bharathi Nagar ward 91 and Chairman, Town Planning Committee Shakeel Ahmed, Yashwanthpura corporator G K Venkatesh, another corporator Nagaraj, a BBMP official Gururaj, and one Chakravarti. Both Venkatesh and Nagaraj are members of the Town Planning Committee.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the ACB police station. While Shakeel Ahmed and Venkatesh are from Congress, Nagaraj is from the BJP.