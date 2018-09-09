BBMP to resume dismantling of private hoardings

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials will resume removal of hoarding structures across the city and aim to complete the same as soon as possible. However, after three advertising agencies got a stay order on their hoardings from the High Court, the BBMP will remove hoardings of other agencies.

The BBMP had set an extended deadline of September 7 for removal of hoardings on private properties. However, after three advertising agencies approached HC and got a stay on the decision, the dismantling of hoardings was deferred to September 11.

However, on Saturday, BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad issued instructions to Joint Commissioners and Chief Engineers of all zones to dismantle all hoardings, except those belonging to the three agencies mentioned earlier, immediately.

As per the new draft rules compiled by the BBMP, the cost of dismantling hoardings within private properties by BBMP would be paid by the property owners. Joint Commissioner, Bommanahalli, Veerabhadra Swamy said, for every kg of hoarding structure removed, the property owner has to pay `8 to the BBMP.