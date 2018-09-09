Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP to resume dismantling of private hoardings

The BBMP had set an extended deadline of September 7 for removal of hoardings on private properties.

Published: 09th September 2018 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:14 AM   |  A+A-

The cost of dismantling hoardings within private properties by BBMP would be paid by the property owners (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials will resume removal of hoarding structures across the city and aim to complete the same as soon as possible. However, after three advertising agencies got a stay order on their hoardings from the High Court, the BBMP will remove hoardings of other agencies.

The BBMP had set an extended deadline of September 7 for removal of hoardings on private properties. However, after three advertising agencies approached HC and got a stay on the decision, the dismantling of hoardings was deferred to September 11.

However, on Saturday, BBMP Commissioner Manjunath Prasad issued instructions to Joint Commissioners and Chief Engineers of all zones to dismantle all hoardings, except those belonging to the three agencies mentioned earlier, immediately.

As per the new draft rules compiled by the BBMP, the cost of dismantling hoardings within private properties by BBMP would be paid by the property owners. Joint Commissioner, Bommanahalli, Veerabhadra Swamy said, for every kg of hoarding structure removed, the property owner has to pay `8 to the BBMP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BBMP private hoardings Bengaluru flex menace Karnataka High court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality