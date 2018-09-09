Bengaluru: Security guard rapes school housekeeping staffer, absconding

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A security guard at a private company allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman, a housekeeping staffer in a private school, after dragging her into his house in Kaadubeesanahalli near Marathahalli. The police are yet to nab the accused who absconded after the woman filed a case.

The police said the woman, who hails from Assam, stays alone at a house on the school premises. On Thursday night, she was at home when security guard Nasuruallah Hussain (28) came to her house, threatened her with a knife and dragged her into his house which is 200 metres away.

He then locked her inside and raped her. Later, Hussain threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed the incident to anyone. She then discussed the assault with the school staffers, and subsequently Marathahalli police were alerted. On learning about this, Hussain fled the school.