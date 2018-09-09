Bengaluru: Two kill themselves in separate incidents

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two men committed suicide by hanging themselves in separate incidents in High Grounds and Vidhana Soudha police station limits on Friday night. A 42-year-old security guard hung himself from a tree near Bengaluru Rural Superintendent of Police’s office on Cunningham Road. Police said the deceased Mohemmed B was an alcoholic and had been working in a club for the past four years. The club members had asked him to quit. High Grounds police are probing.

Adaily-wage labourer hanged himself in a shed at an apartment complex near Vidhana Soudha. The deceased Lingaiah (30) was from Chamarajanagar and worked as a mason.(Help is available for people who are in emotional distress. You can call the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777, open from 10 am to 10 pm from Monday to Saturday, or 104 Arogya Sahayavani.)