Cab drivers count their daily losses, blame fuel hike

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Recent hike in petrol and diesel prices affect cab drivers in Bengaluru. Though the prices for fuel have increased, there has been no change in fares for customers.

Explaining the impact of increased expenditure, Tanveer Pasha, president of Ola, Taxi for sure, Uber Drivers and Owners Association, says, “A can ride from MG Road to the airport costs `700. However, the earnings of a driver, after a cut goes to the cab aggregator, is less, owing to the rising cost of fuel. Instead of earning `400 from this trip, the driver gets only `250 to `300.”

Tanveer says, “There is a loss of approximately `100 per ride. Negotiating the traffic is a huge deal in the city. With average vehicle speed slowing down to six or seven km per hour, the cab consumes a lot of fuel. We can't increase the fares as we fear losing customers.” He adds that revision of fares by the Transport Department in January 2018 has not helped them. They were revised on the basis of cost of the car instead of setting fares on whether a cab is air-conditioned or not.

The number of customers reduced after minimum and maximum fares were increased by the state, earlier this year. The associations claim that this brought down their business by 15 to 20 per cent already. K Radhakrishna Holla, president, Bangalore Tourist Taxi Operators’ Association, says, “We tie up with corporates to provide daily cab services for their employees. We bill them on a monthly basis and calculate our losses based on long-term transactions.”

He further adds, "Due to the increased fuel prices, we have been suffering a loss of 20 to 25 per cent each month. We cannot charge the companies more as the contract has already been signed in advance."

Holla informs that advance bookings made to the airport on September 10 will continue to work but new bookings to BIAL (Bangalore International Airport Limited) may not be taken up, owing to the Bharath Bandh against fuel hike.