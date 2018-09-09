Dasara holidays to be cut short by 8 days for students  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students studying in state board schools will have a shorter Dasara vacation this year as the Department of Public Instruction has decided to cut short the holidays by eight days. The measure has been taken as several working days were lost due to issues such as rains and floods in various parts of the state.

According to the academic calendar, Dasara vacation is from October 8 to 21. This year it will be a 14-day vacation instead of the 22 days students got last year. The decision, however, faced some criticism from teachers who say that this is not a solution. “Children need a break and that is what these holidays are meant for. Even teachers need a break to spend time with their family,” said H K Manjunath, president of Karnataka High School Assistant Masters Association.

Private schools have decided not to follow this calender issued by the department. D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “We have enough working days. If there are issues like floods, then the department should reduce holidays only in those particular districts and not across the state.”