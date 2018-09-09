Home Cities Bengaluru

Dasara holidays to be cut short by 8 days for students  

According to the academic calendar, Dasara vacation is from October 8 to 21.

Published: 09th September 2018 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2018 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Students studying in state board schools will have a shorter Dasara vacation this year as the Department of Public Instruction has decided to cut short the holidays by eight days. The measure has been taken as several working days were lost due to issues such as rains and floods in various parts of the state.

According to the academic calendar, Dasara vacation is from October 8 to 21. This year it will be a 14-day vacation instead of the 22 days students got last year. The decision, however, faced some criticism from teachers who say that this is not a solution. “Children need a break and that is what these holidays are meant for. Even teachers need a break to spend time with their family,” said H K Manjunath, president of Karnataka High School Assistant Masters Association.

Private schools have decided not to follow this calender issued by the department. D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary of Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “We have enough working days. If there are issues like floods, then the department should reduce holidays only in those particular districts and not across the state.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality