Minor boy held for flashing at woman

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by the Madiwala police for allegedly flashing his private parts at a woman when she was drawing rangoli in front of her house in BTM Layout.  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 16-year-old boy has been arrested by the Madiwala police for allegedly flashing his private parts at a woman when she was drawing rangoli in front of her house in BTM Layout.  He was involved in similar cases in the past and was sent to a juvenile home. The police said that on Thursday, the woman, who works in a private company, was alone at her home and was drawing a rangoli when the boy stood on the balcony and removed his pants and also made some signs. 

She immediately raised an alarm following which neighbours rushed there and thrashed the boy before handing him over to the Madiwala police. Speaking to Express, the woman said the boy was seen around the locality misbehaving with many women, but they were scared to complain to the police. He also used to consume liquor and abuse his parents and locals.

“When I went to the police station, senior officials responded quickly and arrested him. But I came to know that he was released on bail within two days.” However, authorities of the juvenile home denied this and said that he is still at the remand home and the bail has not been sanctioned  yet.

