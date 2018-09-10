Home Cities Bengaluru

Bangalore Metro will run its trains today amidst tight security, says BMRCL director

Amidst tight security, regular Metro train operations will run on Monday.

Published: 10th September 2018 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Bangalore Metro Rail (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst tight security, regular Metro train operations will run on Monday. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is also gearing up to handle an additional rush exceeding its average working day crowd due to other modes of public transport being off the roads.  According to Chief Public Relations Officer U A Vasanth Rao, “Metro will operate as per schedule tomorrow. However, if there is a situation causing safety and security concerns, the Operations Wing of BMRCL will take an appropriate decision.” 

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said, “The service frequency will depend on the number of commuters opting for travel by our trains.” A tight security cordon will be provided at all 40 Metro stations in co-ordination with the reserved security forces, according to the State Police. 

Seemanth Kumar Singh, Additional Police Commisioner, Law and Order (East) told TNIE, “The City Armed Reserve, as well as the Karnataka State Reserve Police, will be stationed at the entrance of all Metro stations on Monday. This will be in addition to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, which already take care of security at Metro stations.”  BK Singh, Additional Police Commissioner, Law and Order (West), said adequate security will be provided at all Metro stations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BMRCL Bangalore Metro Metro train

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality