Bangalore Metro will run its trains today amidst tight security, says BMRCL director

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Amidst tight security, regular Metro train operations will run on Monday. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is also gearing up to handle an additional rush exceeding its average working day crowd due to other modes of public transport being off the roads. According to Chief Public Relations Officer U A Vasanth Rao, “Metro will operate as per schedule tomorrow. However, if there is a situation causing safety and security concerns, the Operations Wing of BMRCL will take an appropriate decision.”

BMRCL Managing Director Ajay Seth said, “The service frequency will depend on the number of commuters opting for travel by our trains.” A tight security cordon will be provided at all 40 Metro stations in co-ordination with the reserved security forces, according to the State Police.

Seemanth Kumar Singh, Additional Police Commisioner, Law and Order (East) told TNIE, “The City Armed Reserve, as well as the Karnataka State Reserve Police, will be stationed at the entrance of all Metro stations on Monday. This will be in addition to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Karnataka State Industrial Security Force, which already take care of security at Metro stations.” BK Singh, Additional Police Commissioner, Law and Order (West), said adequate security will be provided at all Metro stations.