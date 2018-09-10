Home Cities Bengaluru

Bharat Bandh: Bus services, schools and colleges shut in Bengaluru today

Barring Namma Metro, all forms of transport are going to take a massive hit during the bandh to be observed between 9am and 3pm.

Published: 10th September 2018 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

BMTC Volvo buses at Kempegowda Bus Station  Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Normal life is likely to be affected in Bengaluru and the rest of Karnataka on Monday as many services will be unavailable in the wake of the Bharat Bandh called by the Congress over rising fuel prices. However, essential services like milk supply, hospitals and medical services will not be affected.
Anticipating a total shutdown and as a precautionary measure, several schools and colleges have declared a holiday. 

Barring Namma Metro, all forms of transport are going to take a massive hit during the bandh to be observed between 9am and 3pm. The state road transport buses will remain off the roads as the KSRTC Staff and Workers Association has extended its support for the bandh. Hence, services by all state-run transport corporations - BMTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC, NEKRTC - will be hit.

Various cab associations are supporting the bandh. Although autorickshaw unions have said they are not backing it, getting an auto could be tough.The worst affected could be air passengers headed to the airport as Airport Taxi Owners’ Association members have threatened to block the approach route near the toll plaza to stop all vehicles — cabs as well as private vehicles — going to the airport. Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) has sent out a message to air passengers that they report to the airport at least four hours before their scheduled flight departure.

The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has said Metro services will run but they will keep commuter safety in mind. Adequate security arrangements are in place at all the Metro rail stations, officials said.JD(S), the coalition partner of Congress in the state, has extended its support for the bandh along with trade union outfits like All India Trade Union Congress and Centre of Indian Trade Unions. M

WHAT IS OFF
Schools, colleges: Most institutions to remain closed
BMTC/KSRTC: Will stay off the roads
Cabs: Won’t ply

WHAT IS ON
Hospitals, medical services
Milk supply
Metro Rail: Will function, but commute to/from station may be a problem
Suburban trains Additional RPF deployed
Autorickshaws 
As they run on LPG, not affected by petrol, diesel price hike

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat bandh BMTC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality