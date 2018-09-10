Bharat Bandh: Heading to Kempegowda International Airport? Watch out

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Air passengers looking taking flights from the city to various destinations before 3 pm, are likely to be the worst hit due to the Bharat Bandh call given by Congress in protest of rising fuel prices. Members of the Airport Taxi Owners’ Association have threatened to block the road leading to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as part of the protest on Monday which is scheduled to be in effect from 9 am to 3 pm. If the threat is carried out, it could result in several air passengers missing their flights.

Association secretary Hamid Akbar Ali told The New Indian Express that even cabs who were not members of their association, as well as private vehicles, will be stopped from reaching the airport. About 850 drivers are members of the association.

Meanwhile, Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) has put out an urgent message asking the departing air passengers to report to the airport at least four hours before their scheduled flight departure.

A BIAL spokesperson, in a statement, said, “BIAL has put in place all measures within our control to ensure that passengers travelling through the Bengaluru airport do not face any inconvenience. We have also ensured the convenience of all employees. The BIAL team is working with the government departments and stakeholders to ensure regular updates that will enable us to take the requisite corrective action.”

However, a senior law and order police official, when informed about the threat to block the approach route to KIA, told TNIE that the police were not aware of the cab drivers’ threat, and so far had received no instructions from any higher officials.

Ali said they were supporting the bandh as they were among the most affected by the hike in fuel prices. “Though fuel prices have kept increasing, the fares have not changed,” he said.Other cab drivers across the city are divided on their participation in the bandh call, with different unions having different stances on it. Bengaluru Taxi Owners’ Association, as a whole, will not be a part of the strike, but have said that its members may choose whether to ply their services or not, according to president of the association Radhakrishna Holla.

“We morally support the cause, but as the bandh has been declared with a political agenda, the association cannot be a part of it,” he said. The association has about 50,000 members in the city. Ola Taxiforsure Uber Drivers’ and Owners’ Association, which has about 15,000 members, will support the bandh and has asked its members not to ply their vehicles on Monday.

PROTEST AT TOWN HALL

The Ola, TaxiForSure and Uber Drivers’ Association has also planned a protest at Town Hall, said president Tanveer Pasha. Jai Bharath Vahana Chalakara Sangha, which has about 5,000 members, will also support the strike.

SOME AUTOS MAY PLY

Manjunath M, president of Adarsha Auto and taxi Drivers’ Union, said union will not support the bandh. He attributed the stance to the fact that prices of LPG, the fuel autos run on, had not been much affected. However, as has been the experience of Bengalureans, autorickshaw drivers often charge exorbitant rates while ferrying commuters during such situations.

Elaborate security in place

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in the city. At least 15,000 policemen will be deployed and special security arrangement has been made for Majestic, Airport and Railway stations, crowded places and some sensitive and highly sensitive areas. City Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar said the city will be under foolproof security. All deputy commissioners of police are observing the situation in highly sensitive areas.

Patients may be affected

The bandh is likely to affect patients looking to visit hospitals on Monday as there will be no public transport or cabs. Although all out-patient departments (OPDs) will remain open — including emergency services and ambulances — patients who may be slated for discharge or admissions may face problems. Blood banks and pharmacies will also remain open. Diagnostic facilities will also remain open.

Airlines issue travel advisory

Individual airlines have put out travel advisories on Sunday night calling upon passengers to leave for the airport early. IndiGo, Air Vistara and Jet Airways have cautioned their passengers that transport disruptions are expected and urged them to keep extra time on hand while travelling to the airport.

misinformation campaign: BJP

Bengaluru : Opposing the bandh call, the BJP has termed the exercise as a misinformation campaign against the Narendra Modi government. The BJP has blamed Congress for the burden Indians are bearing to meet their fuel needs. “Congress, which ruled for 67 years, failed to make India self-reliant in petroleum products,” BJP State General Secretary N Ravikumar.