Bharat Bandh largely successful across Karnataka, mixed response in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Monday's bandh call given by the Congress witnessed a mixed reponse in the city with only the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses choosing to stay off the roads on Monday morning.

At 10 AM, most autorickshaws and cab services were plying and people could be seen making their way to offices.

The bandh, called between 9 AM to 3 PM, also did not affect metro services in the morning.

Services to the airport are also unaffected till now although BMTC's Vayu Vajra service remains off the roads. Elsewhere in the state, a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was damaged when stones were pelted at it in Bantwal.

In Davangere, Chitradurga, Vijayapura, Kolar and Hassan, the bandh was near total. In several cities, party members could be seen going from shop to shop convincing the owners to down their shutters. No major incidents of violence have been reported so far while minor stone-pelting incidents and skirmishes were reported from some areas in Mangaluru.

Lot of cabs and private vehicles seen going towards Bengaluru airport as many airlines advised passengers to arrive four hours before their flight due to Bharath Bandh. | (Pushkar V | EPS)

Schools and colleges declared a holiday in most districts and in Bengaluru, several companies gave their employees the option to work from home.

Traffic jams on Airport Road

The call for blocking the road to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru led to a traffic jam on Monday morning as passengers and commuters rushed to reach the airport on time.

An advisory by the airport, asking passengers to report at least 4 hours earlier also led to a huge rush at the airport in the morning around 10 am.

Indira Canteens open the popular Indira Canteens in Bengaluru, that serve subsidised meals, opened as usual on Monday and could be seen serving customers.

Bengaluru:

Whats working, what's not:

BMTC: Not working.

KSRTC: Not working.

Shops: Mostly closed for now.

Autos: WorkingCabs: Working.

Namma Metro: Working.