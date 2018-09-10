Bharat Bandh: Schools and colleges to remain closed today in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools, colleges and educational institutions in the city have declared a holiday in view of the Bharat Bandh call.Several school managements in the city issued SMS alerts to parents of schoolchildren informing them that a decision had been taken to keep their institutions closed in view of the Bharat Bandh call given from 6 am to 3 pm on Monday. Several colleges too followed suit.

However, students of those institutions who have not received such messages have been

advised to call up their respective school/college offices in the morning to find out whether their institutions are working or not. The bandh is expected to be almost complete with Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and other corporation buses as well as most of the cabs remaining off the roads.

Although the police have put in place an elaborate security apparatus to prevent untoward incidents, the students may be advised to remain indoors even if their institutions are functioning, but by informing their respective offices in advance.

D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Private Unaided Schools Association, said, “We have advised that school managements should keep in mind the present developments…and declare holiday for the safety and security of children who use public transportation and other means, keeping in mind that activists and other organisations, too, are giving support (to the bandh). The schools may give a holiday without waiting for the district administration orders which usually come on the day of Bandh. The schools

may compensate the holiday by conducting full classes on Saturday.”