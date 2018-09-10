Home Cities Bengaluru

Bharat Bandh: Schools and colleges to remain closed today in Bengaluru

Schools, colleges and educational institutions in the city have declared a holiday in view of the Bharat Bandh call.

Published: 10th September 2018 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2018 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Schools, colleges and educational institutions in the city have declared a holiday in view of the Bharat Bandh call.Several school managements in the city issued SMS alerts to parents of schoolchildren informing them that a decision had been taken to keep their institutions closed in view of the Bharat Bandh call given from 6 am to 3 pm on Monday. Several colleges too followed suit. 

However, students of those institutions who have not received such messages have been 
advised to call up their respective school/college offices in the morning to find out whether their institutions are working or not. The bandh is expected to be almost complete with Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation and other corporation buses as well as most of the cabs remaining off the roads. 

Although the police have put in place an elaborate security apparatus to prevent untoward incidents, the students may be advised to remain indoors even if their institutions are functioning, but by informing their respective offices in advance. 

D Shashi Kumar, General Secretary, Private Unaided Schools Association, said, “We have advised that school managements should keep in mind the present developments…and declare holiday for the safety and security of children who use public transportation and other means, keeping in mind that activists and other organisations, too, are giving support (to the bandh). The schools may give a holiday without waiting for the district administration orders which usually come on the day of Bandh. The schools 
may compensate the holiday by conducting full classes on Saturday.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bharat Bandh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dele Alli challenge: Here is how India tries its hand
In this July 29, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago. Miller, the platinum hip-hop star whose rhymes vacillated from party raps to lyrics about depression and drug use, has died at the age of 26. A family statement released through his publicists says Miller died Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, and there are no further details available on how he died. (Photo | AP)
Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26
Gallery
Mammootty has been acting since 1979 and has appeared in more than 350 films. Here are 11 movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed.
Mammootty turns 67: Eleven movies from the Malayalam Megastar's filmography that can't be missed
The Supreme Court on Thursday decriminalised homosexuality and scrapping part of the demonic Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code. Here are five Indian films which has homosexuality as the premise.
Five Indian films which talked about homosexuality