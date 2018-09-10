Duo uses pepper spray on woman to snatch gold chain  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Pepper sprays are usually used by women to defend themselves from miscreants. But, on Sunday, the tables turned. Two bike-borne miscreants used a pepper spray to attack an elderly woman and snatch her gold chain in Byadarahalli on Magadi Road. The incident took place in the early hours.

The police said the incident took place at 6 am, when the victim, Nirmala Umesh, (65), a resident of Mahadeshwarnagar 5th Cross, was going to throw garbage. She had seen them roaming in the area for a while, but she assumed they were looking for an address.

While one of the attackers was on the bike, the other used a pepper spray on her and snatched her gold chain. As Nirmala raised an alarm, her husband Umesh, a retired KSRTC employee, rushed to her help and alerted the neighbours. She was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. A complaint was filed at Byadarahalli police later. Police recovered footage from a CCTV camera installed at a nearby factory to identify the bike used by the accused. Nirmala said they were not wearing any masks or helmets when they committed the crime.

Murugendrappa S, a resident in the neighbourhood, said police need to increase patrolling in and around the locality as many incidents of robbery are being reported. Gangs target lone walkers and elderly people to snatch valuables. Since it is an industrial area, the robbers know that there are hardly any passers-by, especially on Sundays, and take advantage of this to target people. Residents are scared to come out from the houses before 6 am and after 6 pm. The BBMP staff also do not keep garbage collection boxes near houses, forcing residents to dump garbage in vacant sites, locals said.

