Flex frames continue to mar Bengaluru’s beauty 

Preeja Prasad

Express News Service

BENGALURU: While most of the hoardings in the city have been taken down by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, the wooden and metal frames still remain. Residents have also complained, saying that if the aim was to beautify Bengaluru, then these structures must be taken down.

Annapoorna N, a resident of Indiranagar, says “If BBMP is ensuring that the hoardings are taken down, why not take down the entire structure?” she questions. Another resident of Indiranagar, Saro Ben, says, “We want our beautiful city back.” A Firoz, owner of Bombay Arts Flex Printing, Shivaji Nagar, says, “Taking down the frames is the responsibility of the BBMP.” Madhu, manager of Murugan Arts, also concurs. According to Nagaraj, of Peacock advertising company, Chamrajpet, most advertising agencies are under the impression that officials are in charge of taking down these frames.

Agencies are also hoping that the ban will get lifted soon, and that the workers will get their jobs back. “We are stuck paying off loans and our workers are left jobless due to the ban,” adds Firoz.Based on the notice by BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad, all advertising agencies must remove their hoardings, inclusive of its structure, by Thursday, after which action will be taken from September 7 onwards. He further stated that they are awaiting court orders on the ban.