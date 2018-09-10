Home Cities Bengaluru

Flex frames continue to mar Bengaluru’s beauty 

Agencies are also hoping that the ban will get lifted soon, and that the workers will get their jobs back.

Published: 10th September 2018 10:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 04:26 AM   |  A+A-

Though flex banners have been taken down, the metal and wooden frames are still up. Residents say this is spoiling the city’s beauty.

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: While most of the hoardings in the city have been taken down by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials, the wooden and metal frames still remain. Residents have also complained, saying that if the aim was to beautify Bengaluru, then these structures must be taken down.

Annapoorna N, a resident of Indiranagar, says “If BBMP is ensuring that the hoardings are taken down, why not take down the entire structure?” she questions. Another resident of Indiranagar, Saro Ben, says, “We want our beautiful city back.” A Firoz, owner of Bombay Arts Flex Printing, Shivaji Nagar, says, “Taking down the frames is the responsibility of the BBMP.” Madhu, manager of Murugan Arts, also concurs. According to Nagaraj, of Peacock advertising company, Chamrajpet, most advertising agencies are under the impression that officials are in charge of taking down these frames. 

Agencies are also hoping that the ban will get lifted soon, and that the workers will get their jobs back. “We are stuck paying off loans and our workers are left jobless due to the ban,” adds Firoz.Based on the notice by BBMP commissioner Manjunath Prasad, all advertising agencies must remove their hoardings, inclusive of its structure, by Thursday, after which action will be taken from September 7 onwards. He further stated that they are awaiting court orders on the ban. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Flex frames BBMP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike