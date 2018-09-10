One year since guard’s death in Bellandur skywalk still not in place 

Ramzauva Chhakchuak By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : It's been nearly a year since a fatal road accident near the outer ring road (ORR) in Bellandur killed a security guard, Sanjay Giri, and led to widespread demand by residents in the area for a skywalk. However, no action has been taken yet. Unofficial data compiled by some members of Bellandur Jothege (an umbrella group comprising residents in the area) claims that numerous accidents, some even resulting in deaths, have taken place in and around the area. “Since Sanjay's death, there have been around 20 cases of accidents and seven cases of deaths that I have recorded.

I have tried getting official data from the local police station, but it is quite a task,” says a Bellandur Jothege member under condition of anonymity. Another member of the association not willing to be named, tells CE, “We work for private firms where we are judged based on our work and evaluated on the progress we make. However, here we have a situation where no one is accountable. Neither the BBMP nor any other authority.

If it were a corporate setup, individuals and such authorities would be thrown out for their inefficiency.” Asked about why the skywalk has not been completed, Someshekhar, chief engineer, Road Infrastructure, BBMP, says, “Steel structures have already been erected. We are yet to install lifts. It will take another one to one-and-a-half month to complete the work.

There has been no delay if you ask me, as we followed due process. Tenders were invited and the matter was placed before the BBMP council. The Metro line is also coming up in this area, and getting an NOC from the BMRCL also took some time. As soon as we got it, we started the work.” Somshekhar adds that another two skywalks are coming up on the stretch. “As soon as it is approved by Metro authorities, we will start work on those as well,” he says.



Bellandur Walk’ connecting four tech parks

Residents of Bellandur submitted a plan to the BBMP in June to make the ORR pedestrian-friendly. Called 'Bellandur Walk', the plan is for a 'traffic decongestion loop' of 28 km, traversing some of the most congested areas. A pilot of 5km from RMZ Ecospace, Iblur Junction, Sarjapur Road, Wipro office and back to ORR through the Bellandur Main Road was also proposed. This stretch will connect four tech parks. Somskhekhar says. “We have estimated `5 crore for the project. Consideration also has to be given to BWSSB work. UGD and water supply lines are being laid. There is no point in us starting work before the BWSSB completes theirs.”