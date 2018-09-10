SPV for suburban rail likely to be in place by November

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: To push for the formation of the suburban rail at the earliest, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar has fixed September 16 as the deadline for the Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Enterprises (K-RIDE) to prepare a note to be presented to the Cabinet on the joint venture between Railways and the State government. A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) that will implement the Suburban Rail project for the city will be constituted after the joint venture under the umbrella of the K-RIDE is in place. If things go through, it is likely to be in place by November.

A high-level meet chaired by the Chief Secretary at Vidhana Soudha on Friday specified stringent timelines to both the State and the Railways to implement each stage of the project. Highly placed State government sources said, “The Cabinet note will speak about the revised share holding pattern that will be implemented- in K-RIDE. The ownership pattern will be restructured as 51: 49 with the State being the majority shareholder. The private partner, I-DECK would be divested of all the shares held by it in K-RIDE.”

“The note can be placed before the Cabinet and approval obtained within three or four days. A deadline of September 20 has been fixed for it,” an official said. K-RIDE will facilitate signing of an MoU between State and the Centre to form the Joint Venture, he added.

A South Western Railway Zone official said, “The JV will require an investment of `5 crore. Since a small sum already exists, the State and the Centre will have to pool in `2.45 crore each for setting it up.” The Ministry of Railways has already given its in-principle approval for formation of the joint venture.

“The Railways has also been asked to expedite the process so that a formal approval is obtained before September 16,” another senior railway official said.

The SPV will be set up within two to three months of the State Cabinet approving the JV, a source said. “Most likely it will be in place by November-end,” he added.The 161-km dedicated suburban rail corridor is estimated to cost Rs 17,000 crore.