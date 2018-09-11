Biker falls due to pit, to approach cops against BSNL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a narrow escape for 40-year old biker Madhu T, an employee of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, after he encountered a pit allegedly dug by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Madhu was returning home from work as usual around 8 pm on Friday on his two-wheeler. Near Halagevaderahalli Circle at Raja Rajeshwari Nagar, a pit was left open with no sign or caution boards kept nearby.

He failed to negotiate the pit in the dark and fell on the road. Passersby took him to a private hospital and informed his family members with help of the details available in his wallet. After taking treatment as in-patient for three days, Madhu is now discharged, but needs three weeks to recover. One of his rib bones is fractured and he has injuries over his face and head.

"When I was going to office in the morning, that pit was not there. While coming back, I failed to notice the pit dug in the middle of the road. I just remember that I fell down, and when I woke up, I was on the hospital bed," said Madhu.

He has filed a complaint before BBMP joint commissioner in this regard. He has also decided to file a complaint before police against the BSNL. "I don't want compensation, but this should not happen to others," says Madhu.