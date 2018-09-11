FIR against AYUSH officer

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Upparpet police on Friday registered an FIR against an officer of the Karnataka Ayurvedic and Unani Practitioners Board for allegedly issuing fake registration certificates to several people and helping them to get licences to open clinics. The police are yet to arrest the accused.

A senior police officer said Dr Venkataramaiah, registerer of the board, filed a complaint against Abarkar Vinayak Subhash (54), alleging that Subhash, who registerer in 2016 and 2018, issued fake certificates to several people across the state.

Subhash forged the signature of senior medical officers and issued the certificates by taking bribes from those who have opened hospitals and clinics. He also did not mention about the issued certificates in the registration book. The complainant found photos and the names of those who got the certificates from the file kept in the office. Subhash did not even inform anyone about the file.

“We have issued a notice to Subhash to bring the documents for verification. He is yet to appear before the police. Once the documents are verified, further action will be taken,” a police officer from Upparpet police station said.