INTACH moves HC against proposed demolition of Janatha Bazaar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian National Trust for Architectural and Cultural Heritage (INTACH) has moved the Karnataka High Court seeking directions to the state government to protect and conserve the Asiatic Building ‘Janatha Bazaar’ situated on Kempe Gowda Road, as heritage building.

After hearing the petition, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S G Pandit asked the government advocate to seek instructions from the state government on the matter.

The INTACH stated that Janatha Bazaar building was inaugurated on September 11, 1935 by erstwhile Yuvaraja of the State of Mysore, Sri Kantirava Narasimharaja Wodeyar, to house the Asiatic Company. The buildings was one of the earliest multi-storied commercial complexes in city. Upon expiry of the tenancy agreement between the PWD and the occupants of the Asiatic Building in 2014, the PWD has not renewed the agreement and has asked occupants to vacate the ‘Asiatic Building’ by issuing eviction notices.

In the said notice, the Chief Engineer of the PWD had made a proposal to the Principal Secretary of the department. The Chief Engineer stated that a 14-floor commercial complex and multi storey parking complex was proposed at the same location as ‘Asiatic Building’. The said notices recite that the proposal was sanctioned by the government on December 27, 2016, INTACH said.

It was also explained that the PWD has placed a plaque stating that the ‘Asiatic Building’ is weak and not fit for occupation. The PWD has also barricaded the building. The demolition work had been postponed on account of the recently-held assembly elections. In view of the conclusion of the elections, there is an immediate apprehension that the Asiatic Building might be demolished with no prior notice.

'Building is safe and stable'

INTACH stated in the petition that the building is safe and stable and is only in need of minor repairs to take care of seepage and rusting. These issues can be dealt with, without compromising the safety of the building, INTACH said while voluntarily extending its support to restore the building.

HC imposes costs, orders inquiry into tampering of records

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court dismissed petitions filed by two stone crushing units in Haveri district, imposing exemplary cost of `1 lakh each, for allegedly tampering court records. The court also ordered inquiry to identify the staff responsible for tampering of records. Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice R Devdas ordered inquiry while dismissing the petitions filed by Amba Bhavani Stone Crusher and Channabasaveshwara Stone crusher, imposing costs. They had challenged the directions issued by the KSPCB to stop the stone crushing units, as these units were not provided with water sprinklers, internal road and the approach roads were not asphalted. During the hearing, the court noticed that the court records have apparently been tampered with.