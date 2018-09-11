Social welfare dept moots e-vehicles

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: To give a boost to usage of electric vehicles in the state considering the increasing amount of air pollution, the Social Welfare has department has decided to encourage only electric vehicles in its schemes to support unemployed youths.

Under several schemes, Social Welfare department provides financial assistance to buy them vehicles and to run them as taxis, but from this year under that scheme only electric vehicles would be considered.

Confirming this to The New Indian Express, official sources from the department said social welfare minister Priyanka Kharge had seen the demo and inspected some electric vehicles available in the market. "We are studying the pros and cons of using electric vehicles on all sorts of roads. For example, issues like whether these vehicles can be operated on hill stations are under verification," said a source.

Sources said the plan is to introduce these electric vehicles at cities like Bengaluru, Mangauru, Hubballi and Mysore in the first phase.

Following the response, the same would be extended to other cities based on the demand from unemployed youths for financial assistance under the scheme to start taxi service.