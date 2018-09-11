Home Cities Bengaluru

Two conmen who swindled students land in police net

The Cubbon Park police on Sunday arrested two conmen who had swindled students and parents by promising them medical and engineering seats.

Published: 11th September 2018 03:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2018 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Cubbon Park police on Sunday arrested two conmen who had swindled students and parents by promising them medical and engineering seats.

The accused had collected crores of rupees from several people in other states after assuring them of giving seats in reputed colleges in Bengaluru.

The arrested are Subhashita Pati and Samarjeet Panda, both hailing from Odisha. Three of their associates Soumyakanta Mohanty, Anil Mukherjee and Manoj Das are absconding.

A senior police officer said several complaints have been filed against the gang with Cubbon Park, Ashok Nagar and High Grounds police station limits since 2017.

A special team was formed after an increase in similar crimes, and three cases were registered within a week.

The investigation revealed that five of the accused had opened a fake academy named ‘Sunrise Education Trust’ at Cuttack in Odisha. By paying money, they had obtained a list of students who appeared for NEET. They selected some of the students and contacted their parents over phone, claiming that seats had been blocked at MS Ramaiah Medical College, MVJ Medical College and Research, Vydehi Institute of Medical Science and Research Centre, BR Ambedkar Medical College, BGS Global Institute of Medical Science and BMS Medical College.

They collected money from parents ranging from `10 lakh to `1 crore and then sent them fake certificates to make them believe that they have been allotted a seat.

Police have blocked `8 lakh, which was in the bank accounts of the accused, and seized two laptops and mobile phones.

The accused made calls to the students and parents under various names and used various SIMs.
After the money was deposited into their account, they used to switch off their mobiles. Efforts are on to nab three of the absconding accused, the police officer added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (File | PTI)
Petrol should not be sold at more than Rs 40 per litre: Subramanian Swamy
Union Minister for IT and Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad . (File photo| PTI)
Will Rahul Gandhi take responsibility of child’s death in Bihar amid bandh: BJP
Gallery
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses during 'Bharat Bandh' protest called by Congress and other parties against fuel price hike and depreciation of the rupee in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Bandh: Congress, opposition parties hold nation-wide protests against fuel price hike