Home Cities Bengaluru

77 start-ups win at Elevate,to get funds from state govt

The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced the winners of its start-up initiative Elevate 2018.

Published: 12th September 2018 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th September 2018 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The Karnataka government on Tuesday announced the winners of its start-up initiative Elevate 2018. As part of the programme, 77 start-ups were selected as winners from the state and they will receive funding from the state IT, BT and S&T department. The programme is run under the Startup Karnataka initiative of the Ministry of IT-BT and S&T and is part of the start-up policy launched by the state government in November 2015. 

Those selected include start-ups specialised in biotech, healthcare, agritech, fintech, logistic and clean-tech. The winners will receive a funding up to `50 lakh each from the state government. The government has earmarked `24 crore towards funding of these innovative start-ups, of which a `2 crore has been set aside for start-ups from Hyderabad- Karnataka region. For the second year running, the programme received over 600 applications from across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Redford in 'The old man and the gun' (Photo | IMDB)
Robert Redford premieres 'final' film at Toronto
Bollywood filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt (File | AFP)
Mahesh Bhatt's makes his acting debut with Dark Side of Life: Mumbai City
Gallery
Brian De Palma, one of the frontrunners of the 'American New Wave' in the 1970s have inspired filmmakers for over forty years. (Graphics | Vijesh C K)
5 films of autuer Brian De Palma which you must watch
The Toronto International Film Festival presents The Toronto International Film Festival People's Choice Award for Midnight Madness to the film rated as the year's most popular film in the festival's 'Midnight Madness' stream of underground and cult films
Watch action, horror thrillers in 'Midnight Madness' lineup of 2018 Toronto International Film Festival