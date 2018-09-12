Bawariya, Irani gangs continue to harass Bengalureans

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: With chain snatching incidents on the rise, the Bengaluru City Police (BCP) continue to believe that the Bawariya and the Irani gangs are behind the act. These notorious gangs, that have a nation-wide presence, aren't easy to get hold of, say police officials. This, mainly because the gang members, who don't visit the same place twice, arrive in the city via flights, and head back in a span of a few hours after committing the crimes.

With a knack for chain snatching, mobile phone snatching and 'mind diversion', the two gangs have been behind a majority of the cases, according to the crime report. Last year, Bengaluru saw 355 cases reported, while this year, till August 31, 220 cases have been reported, with 48 cases deemed untraceable.

According to a police source, 28 areas in Bengaluru have seen crimes by these gangs. Some of the most common areas they frequent are Jayanagar, RT Nagar, Vijayanagar, Bellandur, Hennur, Sadashivanagar, Sanjay Nagar, Kengeri, Kalasipalya, Jeevan Bhima Nagar, Mico Layout, Banaswadi and Thilak Nagar. "These are the areas where these gangs have been noted," says the source, pointing out that the gangs usually target elderly women.

"Catching one person will solve at least 100-200 cases. Usually, chain snatchers go to goldsmiths to melt the gold. However, members of gangs engage in criminal activities at every place they visit, and escape immediately after. If they are caught, they are put in jail for up to five years, but because they are habitual offenders, they repeat the same offences," says ACP K Ajay Kumar, Control Room.

Where are these gangs from?

Irani gang:

Irani gang members have settlements in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. Their largest settlement is in Bidar, Karnataka. They are known to be experts in tricking people to rob the valuables. They are involved in attention diversion, chain snatching and even pose as policemen to rob people.

Bawariya gang:

Bawariyas are a nomadic tribe from Uttar Pradesh who have been involved in chain snatching, murders, assaults and robberies as professions for generations. The community has a massive network, which operates across the country. The gangs comprise men, women and even children.