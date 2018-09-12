Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Man kills live-in partner, then commits suicide

 A cloth merchant killed his paramour before hanging himself from the ceiling inside his shop in Vannarpet, Viveknagar.

Published: 12th September 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A cloth merchant killed his paramour before hanging himself from the ceiling inside his shop in Vannarpet, Viveknagar. The bodies of Ravindran (61) and Uma (55) were found in a semi-nude condition and the police suspect that the incident took place three days ago. The reason which led him to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as he left no suicide note.

The police said that the incident came to light on Monday night when the building owner Janardhan sensed a foul smell emanating from the shop and alerted Viveknagar police. Ravindran is believed to have hit Uma’s head with a blunt weapon to kill her after which he hung himself.

The police broke open the door to find their bodies and they were shifted to Bowring Hospital for the postmortem. The duo were in a live-in relationship since 1981. However, Ravindran, who hailed from Kerala, was a married man. He had hired Uma for work at a tailoring shop and she was residing in the premises where the shop was located. She hailed from Kodagu.

Ravindran’s wife lives in Domlur with their son and a daughter. She knew about his relationship but had no issues with it.Ravindran’s sister Sheetal, had pledged his property after forging documents a few years ago and moved to the US. Three weeks ago, the authorities of a bank had issued a notice to Ravindran to vacate his residence in Domlur due to non- payment of the loan and he was upset over the development. This might have led him to take this extreme step, police said.  The postmortem will be conducted on Wednesday as relatives of Ravindran and Uma are yet to arrive in the city from their natives, the police added.

