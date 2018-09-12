Commuters dread fare hikes while BMTC awaits approval

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation’s (BMTC) announcement to bring about a 15-18 per cent hike in bus fares due to the increase in fuel prices has caused dismay to frequent commuters. Keeping in mind that Bengaluru has the highest bus fares in the country, CE spoke to some of these commuters to understand their struggles once the new rates are implemented.

“We don’t earn enough money and heavily depend on BMTC to commute,” says Indramma, a daily wage worker who travels from Kalasipalya to MG road for work. “The BMTC officials must understand our struggles and keep the rates affordable for people like us,” she adds.

Several other daily wage workers who rely heavily on BMTC to get to their workplaces are also worried about this. “If BMTC increases bus fares, will our workplace increase our salary too?” questions Gouriamma, a helper in Indiranagar.

Vidya Ganesh, an IT employee at Manyata Tech Park says that she will be shifting to carpooling or autos as it is cheaper. “We have strict budgets along with obligations such as sending money back to our parents in our hometowns. So opting for the cheapest mode of transport is always preferable,” she says.

According to Bengaluru Bus Prayaanikara Vedike (BBPV) — a bus-commuter’s forum, after speaking to Transport Minister DC Thammanna — on concerns regarding affordability, the minister concluded that it is the state government’s duty to raise funds and that this burden must not be passed on to commuters.

Vinay Sreenivasa of BBPV says that commuters will now switch to private vehicles, adding further congestion to the city’s existing traffic.

A BMTC spokesperson says that they have asked for a hike in fares or funds to be allocated to able to run smoothly, and are awaiting response from the state government.