Test KC Valley water: HC to govt

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday allowed the state government to carry out a trial run of water from KC Valley project so that it can collect samples of treated water from two jack wells and send it to for tests. However, the court did not agree to restart pumping of treated water.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dinesh Maheshwari and Justice S G Pandit asked the government to submit the report on the quality of water after testing the samples from two jack wells — one at the starting point and another 9.5km from Koramangala.

This was after Advocate General Uday Holla said that untreated water entered only on one occasion due to overflow following heavy rain. He added that the project is essential to the drought-hit Kolar district. Holla added that 1,013 RO water purifiers were installed to provide potable water to Kolar.