Woman run over by road roller

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A woman died on the spot after a road roller hit her bike at Huskur near Electronics City. The driver fled the scene after the accident. The deceased is Laya (20), daughter of Lokesh Reddy and a resident of Bommasandra. She was a first year BSc student at a private college in Electronics City.

Police said the accident occurred at 8.30am when Laya was riding her scooter to her college. The road roller ran over her, crushing her hQead. Traffic was affected on the busy road and Hebbagodi police later seized both the vehicles. Reddy, a businessman, has filed a case of negligence against the driver.