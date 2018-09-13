Home Cities Bengaluru

BCU says no to hall for UVCE students

Bengaluru Central University has been accused of refusing to provide Jnana Jyoti auditorium at Central College campus to students of University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering for an event.

Published: 13th September 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central University has been accused of refusing to provide Jnana Jyoti auditorium at Central College campus to students of University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering for an event.

This is despite requests from Bangalore University vice chancellor Prof K R Venugopal and UVCE principal Prof H N Ramesh. A student said, “We had asked for the auditorium for September 12 and 17. The authorities gave us the auditorium for September 12 but refused to give it on 17. We want the auditorium for only three hours.

What is the use of an auditorium if students cannot use it?” Sources said BCU officials are refusing to provide the auditorium due to expenses incurred in electricity, water.

