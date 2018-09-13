Bengaluru: Cops yet to nab attackers who chopped man’s arm

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bannerghatta police, who are probing the case where an electrical engineer’s right arm was chopped off on Tuesday, are yet to nab the attackers. On Tuesday evening, Ravish (31), the victim, was attacked by three men near the pushkarni (temple pond) at the Narasimhaswamy temple near Bannerghatta National Park. Ravish had gone to the pond along with his woman friend Savitha (name changed), a constable.

The assailants are said to be known to the woman police constable. Police said a special team has been formed and they have gathered information about the suspects based on the statement given by the woman constable. Preliminary investigations revealed that Ravish, a native of Madugiri in Tumakuru district, was residing at Yarandahalli near Anekal along with his elder brother Shivakumar.

Savitha, who fell in love with him eight years ago, was forced to marry another person and she was not happy with the marriage. After spending two years with her husband, she applied for divorce a few months ago, police said.

Meanwhile, she started meeting Ravish, who belongs to a different caste. Her parents, who came to know of this, were opposed to them meeting and also warned her to stay away from Ravish, a police official said.

“Thus, we believe that the family members or her husband’s friends are behind the attack and efforts are on to nab them,” a police officer said.

The attackers also snatched away the mobile phone and purse from Ravish. After chopping his right arm, they took it away with them.

The police also analysed footage from the CCTV camera installed on the premises of the temple and identified one of the suspects who was carrying the weapon in his backpack. He was speaking in Kannada when he attacked Ravish.

Bannerghatta police, who registered a case on Tuesday, had ruled out moral policing. Ravish and Savitha had come to the temple on a two-wheeler from Tumakuru, which is Savitha’s native.

Ravish, who is recovering in a private hospital in the city recorded his statement before the police on Wednesday. Savitha, however, was unharmed in the incident, police added.