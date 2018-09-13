Home Cities Bengaluru

Motorists assault cop for not clearing traffic

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A traffic constable attached to Vijayanagar police station and a Home Guard constable were thrashed by a man for not clearing the traffic ‘on time’ near Modi Road bridge in Basaveshwaranagar on Tuesday evening.

The accused is Ranganath (26), a resident of Gayathrinagar. He was arrested immediately after he assaulted constable K B Shashi Kumar and Home Guard Mahesh.

Police said the incident occurred at 7.30pm when Shashi and Mahesh was managing traffic near the West of Chord Road. A minor accident involving a BMTC bus and an autorickshaw had caused traffic jam. Shashi had rushed to the spot to clear the traffic when one Ranganath, a two-wheeler rider along with others started complaining and yelling at both of them for not clearing the traffic soon enough.

Shashi and Mahesh got irked and asked him to remain calm. However, Ranganath and others allegedly began to hurl abuses at the traffic cop. Heated arguments ensued between the two after which Ranganath allegedly assaulted Kumar and Mahesh. Some others from the public also allegedly joined the attack. Shashi then informed about the assault on his wireless and tried to nab the assailants but he could only catch Ranganath. The others fled the spot.

Basaveshwaranagar police have registered a case, arrested Ranganath and produced him before a magistrate who remanded him in judicial custody.

