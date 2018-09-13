Home Cities Bengaluru

Online post narrates molestation in BMTC bus, inquiry ordered

She managed to take a picture of the conductor, which she shared with her post.

Published: 13th September 2018 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 05:51 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: An anonymous post by a user on Quora, a question-and-answer website, alleging that the conductor of a BMTC bus had molested her on Tuesday, led to BMTC ordering the suspension of the conductor pending an inquiry into the incident.

The post, which was shared on Twitter, tagged senior officials such as Commissioner of Police. It narrates the story of a 24-year-old woman who was travelling in a BMTC bus from Silk Board Junction to Electronics City after 7pm. “The women’s section was full and the only seat left was in the middle of the last row with men. I asked if I could sit since I was not well and they obliged,” the post begins.

The bus became quite crowded and the conductor stood near her seat and started giving out tickets. “His leg was rubbing against my thighs and he even tried to push his leg towards my vagina. I tried to close my legs... He did that until he was done with the tickets of the last row... My family depends on my income. I’m afraid that if I reported this and if something goes wrong, I might be unemployed,” she narrates. She managed to take a picture of the conductor, which she shared with her post.

