Home Cities Bengaluru

SIT seeks custody of 2 more in Gauri murder case

A senior officer from the SIT said, “Gondhalekar has revealed a lot of vital information.

Published: 13th September 2018 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2018 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Late senior journalist Gauri Lankesh

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special court on Wednesday gave permission to SIT investigating Gauri murder case in Karnataka to seek custody of Sharad Kalaskar and Shrikanth Pangarkar from CBI in Pune which recently arrested the duo in Nallasopara arms haul case and in the murder of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar.

Sharad Kalakar who’s the prime accused in the Dabholkar case was in touch through phone with Amol Kale, the mastermind behind Gauri’s killing. This was revealed with some numbers being found in the diary Amol Kale had kept and also from the revelations of Gondhalekar, who was one of the followers of the radical right wing Sanathana Sanstha. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested Kalaskar along with fringe right wing activist Vaibhav Raut from Nallasopara in Mumbai, and Sudhanwa Gondhalekar from Pune on August 10, for allegedly planning disruptive activities in several parts of the state.

A senior officer from the SIT said, “Gondhalekar has revealed a lot of vital information. It will be shared with ATS and this would also help them to resolve Dhabolkar murder case.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gauri murder case

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Facebook)
Kareena Kapoor to star in a dark comedy
A scene from Lizzie (Photo | IMDB)
  Kristen Stewart and Chloe Sevigny talk 'Lizzie'
Gallery
Movie: Manmarziyaan | Language: Hindi | Director: Anurag Kashyap | Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Bachchan | Release date: 14 September 2018
Movie releases for this Ganesh Chaturthi weekend
Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO HC Hong during the inauguration of world s largest mobile experience center 'Samsung Opera House' in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
Samsung's biggest mobile store opens in Bengaluru