SIT seeks custody of 2 more in Gauri murder case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A special court on Wednesday gave permission to SIT investigating Gauri murder case in Karnataka to seek custody of Sharad Kalaskar and Shrikanth Pangarkar from CBI in Pune which recently arrested the duo in Nallasopara arms haul case and in the murder of rationalist Dr Narendra Dabholkar.

Sharad Kalakar who’s the prime accused in the Dabholkar case was in touch through phone with Amol Kale, the mastermind behind Gauri’s killing. This was revealed with some numbers being found in the diary Amol Kale had kept and also from the revelations of Gondhalekar, who was one of the followers of the radical right wing Sanathana Sanstha. The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad had arrested Kalaskar along with fringe right wing activist Vaibhav Raut from Nallasopara in Mumbai, and Sudhanwa Gondhalekar from Pune on August 10, for allegedly planning disruptive activities in several parts of the state.

A senior officer from the SIT said, “Gondhalekar has revealed a lot of vital information. It will be shared with ATS and this would also help them to resolve Dhabolkar murder case.”