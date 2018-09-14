Home Cities Bengaluru

Child sexual trafficking short film gets big names from cinema on board

The documentary Amoli, which was released in April this year, was screened at Christ (Deemed to be University).

Actor Parvathy addresses the audience at a panel discussion post the screening of Amoli at Christ University recently

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:The documentary Amoli, which was released in April this year, was screened at Christ (Deemed to be University).

The film was released in seven languages and uses  popular voice-over artistes from cinema, including Vidya Balan, Kamal Hassan, Rajkumar Rao, among others. The director of the film, Jasmine Kaur Roy, says that these artistes were brought in to ensure that the film has a wider reach. “We got popular artistes on board to ensure that the film reached more people. The kind of reaction we got made us realise how people are ignorant about child sex trafficking and about the fact that every child is vulnerable.”

Talking about the need to talk about subjects like child trafficking through film, she says, “It is important to get these subjects into mainstream cinema. It makes us think, raises important questions and that is a step forward. Times are changing, we are moving towards more content-based films, but we have a long way to go in terms of talking about issues and rights.’’

Actor Parvathy, who was invited as the chief guest for the event, emphasised on the need to use the visual medium to widen the narrative on issues that are ‘uncomfortable to talk about’. She says, “There’s a need to have an alternative conversation in cinema. We have been weaving the fabric of society via films
for a long time. I believe that if you can’t say the right thing, don’t say the wrong thing.’’

