Two-in-one drama of slapstick and dark comedy

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:A widower nagged by the spirit of his dead wife attempts to get his daughter wedded, only to be told by the astrologer that his son-in-law will kill him. After the interval, two men who lost their vision recently, try to recreate the memories of their life from when they could see movies, colour TV and attend horse races.

The only common aspect between these two stories is that they are both comedies and family entertainers of different kinds. The first play titled Kundalee (Horoscope) is a slapstick comedy inspired by an old Hindi serial Hum Paanch (Us Five). The second play is titled Rangeelee Duniya (Colourful World). They will be performed by Aahmi theatre group under the banner Ek show...Aisa Bhi ( A show...even like this).

“The audience can leave logic behind for the first play on the father and daughter. They can however, leave the show with food for thought after watching the second play about two blind men which is a dark comedy. We find a lot of adult comedies that families cannot watch together and wanted to put forth stories which can be enjoyed by people of all ages,” says Sandeep Paranjape, director of the show.

Old Hindi songs will accompany the two regional language plays, according to the mood of the scene. To be performed four times, the cast will differ each time as the actors are part-time theatre artistes.

“We don’t put blinders on the actors to restrict their creative vision. They’re artists, not race horses.” Sandeep Pananjape, founder of AAMHI, director, playwright and actor humbly affirmed. He says the plays have been written keeping in mind the relatablity factor.

“We also make sure to have new actors each time we stage a play. Some of them are performing for the first time professionally and others are only one or two plays old. We want to give an opportunity to freshers,” says Sandeep, who does theatre as a hobby, along with being a full-time designer.

“A married couple who comes to watch the show can relate to the husband and wife in the play, as one always tries to dominate the other. The second play is a tad bit different. The blind men are busy imagining a happening life while sitting in a room and later feel depressed over having lost their vision. They go through cycles of feeling positive and sad, one after the other,” Sandeep explains.

The show will first take place on September 15 at 5 and 7.30 pm in Alliance Francais, Vasanthnagar. It will also take place on September 16 at 4.30 and 7 pm at Vyoma ArtSpace and Studio Theatre, JP Nagar 3rd phase. (With inputs from Maitri Paladhi)