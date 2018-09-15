Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Spoilt milk packets shock store owner

When P I George picked up 52 tetra packs of ‘Good Life’ milk from the Yeshwantpur Metro store, he had no idea that it would cause him much agony.

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:When P I George picked up 52 tetra packs of ‘Good Life’ milk from the Yeshwantpur Metro store, he had no idea that it would cause him much agony. George, who owns a provision store at Sidedahalli in Hesaraghatta, was baffled when one of his customers recently returned to his shop complaining that a 500 ml packet curdled immediately when set to boil. “The customer came to my shop on September 7 with his complaint,” he told The New Indian Express.

“I replaced it for him immediately. But the same thing happened to the new packet too the next day and this shocked me,” he added. Both the packets had a manufacturing date of July 29, which meant that they are supposed to stay good up to October 29, going by the 90-day shelf life stated on the cover, he said.
Noticing a foul smell emanate from his shelf the same day, George noticed one milk packet was bloated and the milk was leaking from it. “I examined the packets closely and understood that 9 of the 52 tetra packs were bloated. I segregated them from the rest,” he said.

Repeated calls to the call centre went unanswered, he lamented.S Prahlad, Additional Director, Marketing, Karnatata Milk Federation, assured the Quality Control team would look into the grievance immediately. “We rarely get such complaints on our tetra pack product. We probably get one complaint in a year. Some problem may have occurred during transportation,” he said. Each piece is put on a one-week incubation period inside our factory to test its quality. “We export such tetra packs abroad and even send one crore litres annually to the Indian army,” he added.

Manager of the Frozen Food and Diary products section of the Yeshwantpur Metro departmental store, K R Pradeep said he had not received complaints from any other customer.

