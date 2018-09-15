Bengaluru: Two businessmen die after speeding car crashes into parked truck

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two businessmen, including the son of a well-known advocate, were killed on the spot after their speeding Audi car crashed into a parked truck after hitting a bike at Avalahalli on Kolar-Bengaluru Road near Hosakote on Thursday night.

The truck driver is absconding after the incident while the bike rider suffered injuries.The deceased are Amarnath Singh (26), son of advocate Bhavani Singh, who was the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) in the disproportionate assets case involving former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa and others, and Subendar Bej (29). They were residents of Kadugodi. One of their friends Jaswanth Singh (27) and biker Manjunath (32) were severely injured in the mishap.

According to the police, the accident occurred at 9.30 pm when the car was heading towards Kolar. Amarnath was behind the wheel and as he was allegedly overspeeding, he lost control over the vehicle and hit biker Manjunath. Manjunath was tossed up in the air and fell in a vacant plot and the car rammed rammed into a truck. The truck driver had not switched on the parking lights.

Preliminary investigations revealed that overspeeding led to the mishap. "We are waiting for the medical report to ascertain whether the car driver was under the influence of alcohol. The injured Jaswanth is not able to speak, so we do not know where they were going or the purpose of their trip. They had not even informed their family members,” a police officer said.The injured biker alerted the Avalahalli police who rushed to the spot and seized the truck, car and bike involved in the mishap.