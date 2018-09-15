Home Cities Bengaluru

BWSSB pumping additional water to deal with shortage

This is an addition of 7 MLD to the regular daily quantum of water pumped to the City.

Published: 15th September 2018 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2018 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:To redress the continuous stream of complaints from residents of HBR Layout and HRBR Layout, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has recently begun pumping 1,387 million litres of water per day (MLD) from Thoraikadannahalli.

This is an addition of 7 MLD to the regular daily quantum of water pumped to the City.Kemparamaiah, engineer-in-chief, BWSSB, told Express that the shortage in supply of water to the two areas was caused due to the Water Supply and Underground Drainage Project being implemented in 110 villages across 225 sqkm.

“There is some trial and testing regarding the flow of water through the feeder distribution pipelines already installed in some villages. Some quantum of water meant for these areas had to be diverted to facilitate that,” he said. “So, from September 4, we have increased our pumping quantity to 1,387 MLD. The complaints have stopped now.”

A senior BWSSB official said that water supply to HBR Layout was affected heavily while a small segment of HRBR Layout too was affected. “We did not stop supply of drinking water in the areas. However, instead of 22 million litres of water taken from the GKVK reservoir every day, only 15 MLD could be drawn for the last two months. So, we could supply only a limited quantum of water to the residents there,” he said.

Meanwhile, the `1,886-crore project to extend Cauvery water to the villages in KR Puram, Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Byatarayanapura and Bommanahalli Zones, is not getting enough support from the public.  Against 25,000 new connections that were expected by BWSSB, only 1,049 households have paid the deposit for new water and drainage connection, Kemparamaiah added.  
B Shiva Prasad, Chief Engineer (Projects) said all infrastructure for providing drinking water and implementation of the drainage system will be in place by April 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rail coach restaurant opens at Chennai Rail Museum
Cooling off in protective suits could help Ebola workers
Gallery
15 feet 'Bullet Vinayagar' at Sri Sakthi Vinayagar temple, Kotturpuram, Chennai. (Photo | EPS/ D SAMPATH KUMAR)
Chocolate, currency and murukku: Things that Ganesha was made of this Ganesh Chaturthi
Usain Bolt took a zero-gravity flight over France on Wednesday, courtesy of a champagne producer. (Photo | Usain Bolt Twitter)
Olympic champ Usain Bolt tries sprinting in zero gravity