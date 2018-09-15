BWSSB pumping additional water to deal with shortage

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU:To redress the continuous stream of complaints from residents of HBR Layout and HRBR Layout, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has recently begun pumping 1,387 million litres of water per day (MLD) from Thoraikadannahalli.

This is an addition of 7 MLD to the regular daily quantum of water pumped to the City.Kemparamaiah, engineer-in-chief, BWSSB, told Express that the shortage in supply of water to the two areas was caused due to the Water Supply and Underground Drainage Project being implemented in 110 villages across 225 sqkm.

“There is some trial and testing regarding the flow of water through the feeder distribution pipelines already installed in some villages. Some quantum of water meant for these areas had to be diverted to facilitate that,” he said. “So, from September 4, we have increased our pumping quantity to 1,387 MLD. The complaints have stopped now.”

A senior BWSSB official said that water supply to HBR Layout was affected heavily while a small segment of HRBR Layout too was affected. “We did not stop supply of drinking water in the areas. However, instead of 22 million litres of water taken from the GKVK reservoir every day, only 15 MLD could be drawn for the last two months. So, we could supply only a limited quantum of water to the residents there,” he said.

Meanwhile, the `1,886-crore project to extend Cauvery water to the villages in KR Puram, Mahadevapura, Dasarahalli, Rajarajeshwarinagar, Byatarayanapura and Bommanahalli Zones, is not getting enough support from the public. Against 25,000 new connections that were expected by BWSSB, only 1,049 households have paid the deposit for new water and drainage connection, Kemparamaiah added.

B Shiva Prasad, Chief Engineer (Projects) said all infrastructure for providing drinking water and implementation of the drainage system will be in place by April 2019.