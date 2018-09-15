Home Cities Bengaluru

Old Airport Rd accident: Cops write to RTO for vehicle inspection

Two days after a tragic accident claimed the lives of four members of a family, the Old Airport Traffic police have sought expert opinion to ascertain certain issues about the car.

Published: 15th September 2018

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:Two days after a tragic accident claimed the lives of four members of a family, the Old Airport Traffic police have sought expert opinion to ascertain certain issues about the car. The speeding car that the family was travelling in collided head-on with a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) Vajra bus at Doddanekundi on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said, “Since car driver Lavin Joseph (24) died on the spot, we have written to the RTO officials to inspect the vehicle (Santro car) and submit an opinion from technical experts on whether there were any issues with the car. The medical report revealed that Lavin was not under the influence of alcohol when the accident occurred. “So the exact reason, which led to the accident is yet to be ascertained,” the officer said.  The expert’s opinion is expected to be submitted in two days, the officer added.

Nagesh, who was driving the BMTC bus, has given a statement before the police and preliminary investigation revealed that there was no fault from his side. So the bus driver is the complainant in the case and the conductor is an eyewitness. Sreeja (54), one of the injured, is recovering in a private hospital and her statement will be recorded as soon as she is discharged.

Lavin, Nirmala, Elsamma and Reena were killed when they were returning home after attending a funeral at Marathahalli. Lavin was driving the car while Nirmala, his mother, was sitting next to him. Elsamma and Reena were sitting in the rear seat along with Sreeja.

