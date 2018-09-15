Home Cities Bengaluru

Policy to check mobile addiction among schoolkids

To frame the policy, the department has sought suggestions from senior cyber experts as well as from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.

Published: 15th September 2018

Phone mobile

For representational purposes

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:Considering increasing complaints from school authorities about children bringing mobile phones to schools and getting more active on social media, the Department of Primary and Secondary Education is bringing out a ‘cyber policy’ to keep kids away from such activities.

To frame the policy, the department has sought suggestions from senior cyber experts as well as from the Department of Health and Family Welfare.Confirming this, Shalini Rajneesh, principal secretary of the Primary and Secondary Education Department, said, “We have written letters to the police department, Health and Family Welfare Department and some experts on cyber issues and cyber law, seeking suggestions.”

Once the department receives reply from experts and other departments, the matter will be discussed with school representatives and associations before making a final draft of the policy. According to officials, several school managements and even private school associations met the principal secretary of the department and requested her to bring a comprehensive policy.

D Shahsi Kumar, general secretary of Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka, said, “Addiction to mobiles and dependency on social media by school kids has been increasing. This addiction affects children both mentally and physically.”

School authorities also blame parents for this attitude among children. “Even when we alert parents about their wards addiction to mobile phones and other digital activities, parents say they were not aware about it. We school managements feel this is irresponsible of parents. They should be held responsible for such activities,” said Shashi Kumar. Considering this, private schools managements have urged the government to frame a comprehensive policy to protect the rights of children.

