Welcome rain ends dry spell, cools Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While looking forward to the weekend, ensure that you carry waterproof clothing or an umbrella as weather experts have forecast rains on Saturday and Sunday.

With a dry spell of almost two weeks ending on Friday as several parts of Bengaluru received heavy sustained rain for about an hour in the evening, weathermen have said this could continue for a further two more days.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s observatory here, the city had only received 0.4 mm of rainfall from September 1 to 13.This was in spite of the fact that September is normally the wettest month for the city, with an expected rainfall of 181 mm. On Friday evening, as per tweets by Bangalore Traffic Police, waterlogging caused slow moving traffic at RR Nagar underpass, Good Shed Road, near MEG Centre at Ulsoor, Hebbala Circle and Hebbala flyover upramp.As per KSNDMC’s website, Bengaluru Urban district received 7.44 mm of rain, ranging between 0 to 49.50 mm. Pulakeshinagar recorded a rainfall rate of 64 mm at 5.45 pm.

As per IMD website, the forecast for September 15 to 18 is “generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain orthundershowers.” For September 19 and 20, it reads “generally cloudy sky with possibility of rain or thunderstorm.”

GS Srinivasa Reddy, director, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), said the spell could mark the revival of monsoon in the city and in many parts of the state, adding that more rainfall was expected over the weekend.

SUNDAY SHOWERS LIKELY

Bengaluru is infamously known for sudden heavy rains. Experts said locally generated factors combine with the prevailing monsoon conditions to evolve into thundershowers. They said a sudden drop in number of vehicles and air pollution play a role in this.